iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

