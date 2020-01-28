iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Decreased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.04. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $98.49.

