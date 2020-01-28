iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Decreased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.04. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $98.49.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.