Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf (TSE:CVD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf (TSE:CVD) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.57 and last traded at C$18.59, 4,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.47.

