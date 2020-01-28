Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.37.

Shares of IRM opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.39%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

