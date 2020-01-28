Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $6.86 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $8,810.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.03194710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00193920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00123403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

