Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $159.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $159.00 and traded as high as $163.80. Investors Title shares last traded at $162.88, with a volume of 2,542 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $309.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.94 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Investors Title by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

