Investors Purchase Large Volume of USA Compression Partners Put Options (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,643 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,542% compared to the average volume of 161 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $194,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 151.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 104.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 801.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

