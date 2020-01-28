Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,585 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,627% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

APT stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 3,612,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,731. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

