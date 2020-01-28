Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $8.25 Million in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000. 3M accounts for approximately 6.7% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

