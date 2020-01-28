Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $247,000 in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Investors Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of SJB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 61,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Short High Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

