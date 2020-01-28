Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $216,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,866,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

