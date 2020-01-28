Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $160,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 138.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

