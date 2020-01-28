Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Buys 43,089 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the quarter. Tucows comprises about 10.9% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned about 0.15% of Tucows worth $99,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 24.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tucows has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ TCX traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,018. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $657.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.