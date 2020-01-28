Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Sage Group (SGE)

The Sage Group (LON: SGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2020 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – The Sage Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/23/2020 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 770 ($10.13).

1/16/2020 – The Sage Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2020 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – The Sage Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/18/2019 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – The Sage Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGE traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 751 ($9.88). 497,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Sage Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 726.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057 over the last quarter.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

