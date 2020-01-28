Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 15.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $46,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 196,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.38. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,135. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.63 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

