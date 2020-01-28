Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.81 and its 200-day moving average is $207.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $230.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

