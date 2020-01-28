Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) is Choate Investment Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,375,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.14% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $81,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

EQAL stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.