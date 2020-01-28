Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $221.57. 1,200,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $225.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

