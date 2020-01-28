Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 14 at Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 41.64 ($0.55).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

Shares of LON INTU opened at GBX 18.85 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.46. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.