Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Down 6.9%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, approximately 1,264,955 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,497,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $882.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $38,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $41,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $213,533 over the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,028 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

