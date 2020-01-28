Interzone Reaches Market Cap of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,010.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.01906622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.64 or 0.04044427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00647451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00126054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00730443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010015 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00614257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

