Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Shares Up 100%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) was up 100% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, 9,341,998 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 879% from the average session volume of 954,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $987,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

