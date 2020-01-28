Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 1,083 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 272.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,576.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,434.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,269.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

