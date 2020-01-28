IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) Trading Down 14.7%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX)’s stock price dropped 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 303,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 54,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.63.

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

