Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

