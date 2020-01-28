Integrated Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,008 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 154,418 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3,141.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 283.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153,995 shares in the last quarter.

HIO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,041. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

