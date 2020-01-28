Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,993 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.51. The company had a trading volume of 353,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,036. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $115.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

