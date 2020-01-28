Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,457,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after acquiring an additional 78,061 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 684,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,318,000 after buying an additional 312,430 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 35,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of BX opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.