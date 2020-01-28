Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,731 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11,441.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

