Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,719 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSG. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $247.57 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.32.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

