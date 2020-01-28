Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 24,204 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $50.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

