Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

