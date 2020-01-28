Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. FIX boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.