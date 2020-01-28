Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after buying an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 784,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

