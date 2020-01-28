Insider Selling: Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 942 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $39,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

