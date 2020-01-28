Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 29,400 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,409,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,733,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Serena Jones sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $23,525.00.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 293,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,997. The company has a market cap of $690.37 million, a PE ratio of 175.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

