Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mark Riggs sold 2,744 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total value of $410,392.64.

On Monday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $138,858.30.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.36. 624,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,248. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,580,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

