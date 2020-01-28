Insider Buying: Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,708,261.46.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,625.00.

Shares of PG stock remained flat at $C$1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 226,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of $334.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.