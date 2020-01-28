Insider Buying: AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Major Shareholder Purchases 34,000 Shares of Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 629,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,725. The company has a market capitalization of $317.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.