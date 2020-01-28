Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $639.20

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $639.20 and traded as high as $691.00. Inchcape shares last traded at $662.00, with a volume of 676,050 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC cut Inchcape to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 639.20.

In other news, insider Till Vestring bought 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.