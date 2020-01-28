IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,053.23

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,053.23 and traded as high as $1,150.50. IMI shares last traded at $1,126.00, with a volume of 556,204 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,146.79 ($15.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,054.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

