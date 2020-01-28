IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 65,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,324. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. IMAC has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

