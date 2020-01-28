Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.11

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.50. Iluka Resources shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 1,547,593 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

