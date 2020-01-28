Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $176.05. 471,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

In other news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

