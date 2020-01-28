IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

IDYA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

