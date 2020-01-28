IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
IDYA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
