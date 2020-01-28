ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,500 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 878,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other ICU Medical news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

ICUI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.54. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.90. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

