Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Holdings Trimmed by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Icon by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Icon stock opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $176.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

