Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.34

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.34 and traded as low as $67.32. Huntsworth shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 371,772 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.99.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

