Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.59. 4,358,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,941 shares of company stock valued at $987,623. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 926,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

