Hubii Network Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $2,822.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.03221427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.